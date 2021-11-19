Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The investment management company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Firsthand Technology Value Fund had a net margin of 129.63% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.44. 5,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,139. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $7.37. The firm has a market cap of $30.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.50.

Get Firsthand Technology Value Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 1.45% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a publicly traded investment fund that provides private technology and cleantech companies with development funding and working capital, primarily in the form of equity investments. Cleantech companies include those engaged in the sale of goods and services designed to harness renewable energy and materials, eliminate emissions and waste, and reduce the use of natural resources.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.