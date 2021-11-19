FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Strong Earnings

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 4,026 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 70,864 shares.The stock last traded at $22.58 and had previously closed at $22.60.

The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 40.03%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.57%. This is a positive change from FLEX LNG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.07%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLNG. Folketrygdfondet bought a new stake in FLEX LNG in the third quarter valued at $11,848,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in FLEX LNG in the second quarter valued at about $5,851,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in FLEX LNG in the second quarter valued at about $4,030,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the second quarter worth about $4,441,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.33.

About FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG)

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

