Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $308,000 in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:MCADU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:MCADU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCADU. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,197,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000.

Get Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of MCADU opened at $11.54 on Friday. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.33 and a 12 month high of $13.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.77.

In other Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II news, insider David P. Perry acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.