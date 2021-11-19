Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $325,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RYE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 364.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 55,515 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 101,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 25,794 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $290,000.

NYSEARCA:RYE opened at $49.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.49. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $52.24.

