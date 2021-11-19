Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $333,000 in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 10.02% of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF stock opened at $23.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.57. First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $20.19 and a 1-year high of $23.80.

