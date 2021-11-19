Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $344,000 in Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MINN)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MINN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Separately, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $917,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MINN opened at $25.02 on Friday. Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $25.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.23.

