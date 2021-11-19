Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New $260,000 Investment in ProShares Short MidCap 400 (NYSEARCA:MYY)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short MidCap 400 (NYSEARCA:MYY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Separately, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short MidCap 400 by 43.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MYY opened at $22.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.13. ProShares Short MidCap 400 has a fifty-two week low of $22.24 and a fifty-two week high of $32.20.

ProShares Short MidCap400 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The S&P MidCap 400 Index is a measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 400 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

