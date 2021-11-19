Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 13,586 Shares of iShares International Developed Property ETF (NYSEARCA:WPS)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares International Developed Property ETF (NYSEARCA:WPS) by 64.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,586 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.37% of iShares International Developed Property ETF worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Cpwm LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares International Developed Property ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 208,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of WPS opened at $38.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.14 and a 200 day moving average of $38.68. iShares International Developed Property ETF has a 52-week low of $34.18 and a 52-week high of $40.12.

iShares International Developed Property ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Developed ex-U.S. Property Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the S&P Developed ex US Property Index (the Index).

