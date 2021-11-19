Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes Position in First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,530,000 after acquiring an additional 11,191 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF by 146.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 84,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 50,466 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,719,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 26,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNI opened at $53.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.30. First Trust Chindia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.10 and a fifty-two week high of $75.30.

First Trust ISE ChIndia Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE ChIndia Index (the Index). The Index is a non-market capitalization weighted portfolio of 50 American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADS) and/or stocks selected from a universe of all listed ADRs, ADSs, and/or stocks of companies from China and India trading on a United States exchange.

