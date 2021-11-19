Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes Position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,480,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,723,000 after buying an additional 553,134 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 637,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,650,000 after buying an additional 167,025 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 274,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,923,000 after buying an additional 48,331 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 748,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,731,000 after buying an additional 203,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 434,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,623,000 after buying an additional 18,628 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares CMBS ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares CMBS ETF stock opened at $53.47 on Friday. iShares CMBS ETF has a 52 week low of $52.97 and a 52 week high of $55.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.29.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares CMBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares CMBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.