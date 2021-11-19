Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) PT Set at £180 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a £180 ($235.17) target price on Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FLTR. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from £158 ($206.43) to £150 ($195.98) in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £170.90 ($223.28) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating and set a £117 ($152.86) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £193 ($252.16) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £179.87 ($235.00) to £171.35 ($223.87) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of £164.85 ($215.38).

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Shares of LON:FLTR opened at £114.50 ($149.59) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of £140.25 and a 200 day moving average price of £136.31. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of £114.30 ($149.33) and a fifty-two week high of £196.81 ($257.13). The firm has a market cap of £20.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.56.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.