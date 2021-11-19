Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11,665.00

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as £116.65 ($152.40) and last traded at £116.90 ($152.73), with a volume of 611726 shares. The stock had previously closed at £119 ($155.47).

FLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from £158 ($206.43) to £150 ($195.98) in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £170.90 ($223.28) to £171.90 ($224.59) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £180 ($235.17) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a £170 ($222.11) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a £193 ($252.16) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of £164.85 ($215.38).

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

The company has a market cap of £20.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -276.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is £140.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is £136.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.