Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.04. Focus Financial Partners posted earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $3.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $4.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $454.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.40 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FOCS shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOCS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 11.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $1,540,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the first quarter worth $945,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 39.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,601 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 9.3% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 60,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOCS traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $68.15. 328,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,150. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.60 and its 200-day moving average is $53.38. Focus Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $69.13. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 568.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

