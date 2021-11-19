Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($3.53) Per Share (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now anticipates that the company will earn ($3.53) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.60). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Forma Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.88) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

Get Forma Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FMTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.43.

NASDAQ FMTX opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $850.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of -0.52. Forma Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.51.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.05. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 8,043 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 44.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 27,173 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $188,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 49.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 180,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after buying an additional 60,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.