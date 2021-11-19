Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.850-$3.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.32 billion-$3.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.24 billion.Fortinet also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.100-$1.150 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $2.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $343.51. 671,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,566. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $115.17 and a 1-year high of $355.35. The company has a market capitalization of $56.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.80.
Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total transaction of $526,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $684,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,451 shares of company stock valued at $17,197,033. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.
Fortinet Company Profile
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.
