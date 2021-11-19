Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.850-$3.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.32 billion-$3.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.24 billion.Fortinet also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.100-$1.150 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $2.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $343.51. 671,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,566. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $115.17 and a 1-year high of $355.35. The company has a market capitalization of $56.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Fortinet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $308.09.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total transaction of $526,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $684,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,451 shares of company stock valued at $17,197,033. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

