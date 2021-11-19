ForTube (FOR) Market Capitalization Tops $50.17 Million

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 19th. One ForTube coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0784 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ForTube has traded down 9% against the dollar. ForTube has a total market cap of $50.17 million and approximately $12.33 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ForTube Coin Profile

ForTube is a coin. Its launch date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. ForTube’s official website is for.tube/home . The official message board for ForTube is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

