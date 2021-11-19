Foundation Resource Management Inc. Acquires 2,815 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Shares of CVE traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.05. The stock had a trading volume of 571,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,639,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.44. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $13.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 3.02.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0282 dividend. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVE shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.