Founders Capital Management Cuts Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Founders Capital Management lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 35.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 46,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 17,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.42. 1,001,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,305,848. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $48.69. The stock has a market cap of $371.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.18.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.17 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.04.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

