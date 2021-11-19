Founders Capital Management Purchases New Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 817 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.25.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $204.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,022. The firm has a market cap of $115.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $210.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.17. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.47 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

