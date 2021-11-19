Founders Capital Management Sells 875 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Founders Capital Management cut its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $2,188,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 954.7% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 34,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 30,912 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,020,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $813,837,000 after purchasing an additional 374,487 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,252,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,955,000 after purchasing an additional 101,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.1% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 21,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.80.

Shares of EMR traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,170. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $74.50 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The stock has a market cap of $56.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.