Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Director David Harquail Sells 5,000 Shares

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) Director David Harquail sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$184.36, for a total transaction of C$921,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$23,204,085.66.

TSE:FNV opened at C$184.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$174.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$181.22. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of C$133.63 and a 52 week high of C$205.25. The company has a quick ratio of 11.47, a current ratio of 13.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FNV shares. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$200.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$202.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$240.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$191.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$227.00 to C$209.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$198.46.

Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

