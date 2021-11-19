Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) CAO Sells $358,200.00 in Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $358,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

BEN opened at $34.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.32 and a 1-year high of $38.27. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.23.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BEN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEN. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth $220,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 1.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 50,005 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 138.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,036 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 1.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 634,119 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $18,770,000 after acquiring an additional 11,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 1.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 254,056 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

