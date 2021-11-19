Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) PT Raised to C$14.00

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.21% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties to C$12.75 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.33.

FRU stock traded down C$0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching C$11.55. 610,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,272. The company has a market cap of C$1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.38. Freehold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$4.62 and a 52-week high of C$13.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.54.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

