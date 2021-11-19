Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 83.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,230 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 136,801 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCX. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,932,435 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,854,963,000 after buying an additional 14,464,226 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $425,297,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,160,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,422,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,539,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $577,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.44.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $38.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.31. The company has a market cap of $56.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

