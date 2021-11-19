Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.17% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.
Shares of FMS stock opened at $32.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.22. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $31.90 and a 52 week high of $43.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.47.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 9,624 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 441.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter worth about $535,000. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.
