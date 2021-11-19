Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Shares of FMS stock opened at $32.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.22. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $31.90 and a 52 week high of $43.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.47.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 8.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 9,624 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 441.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter worth about $535,000. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

