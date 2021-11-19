Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

FDP opened at $27.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.74. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a twelve month low of $22.92 and a twelve month high of $36.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

In related news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 11,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $368,214.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 53,548 shares of company stock worth $1,746,732 over the last 90 days. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDP. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 480.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

