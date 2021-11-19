Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) EVP Stephen Weise Sells 4,000 Shares

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.13, for a total value of $516,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stephen Weise also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $536,000.00.

Shares of Freshpet stock traded down $4.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $119.62. 478,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,719. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.13 and a 1 year high of $186.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.41 and a 200-day moving average of $151.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.60 and a beta of 0.62.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.12). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Freshpet by 182.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Freshpet during the second quarter worth $1,189,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Freshpet by 1,868.1% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 34,243 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Freshpet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,253,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,443 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Freshpet during the second quarter worth $312,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist upgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities upgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Freshpet from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshpet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.23.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

