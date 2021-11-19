Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Freshpet Inc. is a pet food company. The company manufactures and markets natural fresh foods, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States and Canada. Freshpet provides meats- based recipes, such as chicken, beef, lamb and salmon; fruits and vegetables, such as carrots, peas and leafy green vegetables, and high-fiber grains, such as brown rice, oats and barley. It sells its products under the Freshpet, Dognation, and Dog Joy brand names. Freshpet Inc. is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey. “

FRPT has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities upgraded Freshpet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial upgraded Freshpet to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens decreased their price target on Freshpet from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $178.23.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $119.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.60 and a beta of 0.62. Freshpet has a 1-year low of $117.13 and a 1-year high of $186.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.13.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.12). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $337,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,997 shares in the company, valued at $11,331,195.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,222 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,199,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,489,000 after purchasing an additional 471,865 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 1,369.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,354,000 after purchasing an additional 253,658 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,483,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,714,000 after purchasing an additional 229,960 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,848,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 309.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 210,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,033,000 after purchasing an additional 159,099 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

