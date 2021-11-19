Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Trading Down 11.8%

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC)’s share price fell 11.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$7.57 and last traded at C$7.58. 171,041 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 169,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.59.

The firm has a market cap of C$719.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$7.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.20.

About Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC)

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 40 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 166.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

