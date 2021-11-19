FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Hits New 12-Month High at $149.96

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $149.96 and last traded at $149.96, with a volume of 12146 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $148.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.83 and its 200-day moving average is $140.07.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $702.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Company Profile (NYSE:FCN)

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

