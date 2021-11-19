FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Hits New 12-Month High at $149.96

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $149.96 and last traded at $149.96, with a volume of 12146 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $148.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.83 and its 200-day moving average is $140.07.
FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $702.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.
FTI Consulting Company Profile (NYSE:FCN)
FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.
