Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE:YMM traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $15.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,440,629. Full Truck Alliance has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $22.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.48.

YMM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 target price for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Full Truck Alliance stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) by 20,850.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,701 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

