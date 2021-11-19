Future’s (FUTR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Future (LON:FUTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FUTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Future from GBX 4,180 ($54.61) to GBX 4,890 ($63.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Future from GBX 3,900 ($50.95) to GBX 4,250 ($55.53) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,092 ($53.46).

Get Future alerts:

Shares of LON FUTR opened at GBX 3,396 ($44.37) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,603.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,275.23. Future has a 1-year low of GBX 1,596 ($20.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,968 ($51.84). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.12.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.