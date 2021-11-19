F&V Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

F&V Capital Management LLC cut its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power accounts for 1.4% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEP stock opened at $82.74 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $91.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.89 and a 200-day moving average of $85.91.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Bank of America raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.27.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total value of $171,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $537,999 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

