FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Issued By Oppenheimer

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) – Oppenheimer dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Humacyte in a report released on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.18) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.88). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HUMA. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Humacyte in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Humacyte in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Humacyte in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Humacyte stock opened at $11.49 on Wednesday. Humacyte has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $17.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humacyte in the third quarter worth $47,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Humacyte during the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Humacyte during the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte in the third quarter worth about $220,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Humacyte

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

