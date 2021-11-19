FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) Issued By Piper Sandler

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note issued on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.22). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Gracell Biotechnologies’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gracell Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of GRCL opened at $8.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 16.05 and a quick ratio of 16.05. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $33.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.47.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.18).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,960,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,942 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 159,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 15,436 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,357,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,834,000 after purchasing an additional 27,531 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 3,662.7% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,901,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. 30.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gracell Biotechnologies

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

