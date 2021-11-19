FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Oatly Group AB Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oatly Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.35). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Oatly Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03. The company had revenue of 171.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 185.98 million. Oatly Group’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OTLY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Oatly Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Oatly Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 21.73.

Shares of OTLY opened at 9.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of 14.16. Oatly Group has a fifty-two week low of 9.05 and a fifty-two week high of 29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTLY. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth $54,799,000. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $455,000. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. 19.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.