FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Oatly Group AB Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oatly Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.35). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Oatly Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.
Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03. The company had revenue of 171.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 185.98 million. Oatly Group’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of OTLY opened at 9.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of 14.16. Oatly Group has a fifty-two week low of 9.05 and a fifty-two week high of 29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.79.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTLY. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth $54,799,000. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $455,000. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. 19.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Oatly Group Company Profile
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.
Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.