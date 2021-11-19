FY2021 EPS Estimates for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Decreased by SVB Leerink

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for AstraZeneca in a report issued on Monday, November 15th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.54 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.56. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.03 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $56.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.49. The company has a market capitalization of $175.70 billion, a PE ratio of 88.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $46.48 and a 1-year high of $64.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526,346 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,049,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,945 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,589,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,553,000 after acquiring an additional 759,134 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,480,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556,457 shares during the last quarter. 14.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

