FY2021 EPS Estimates for Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Reduced by Oppenheimer

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) – Oppenheimer lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Cue Biopharma in a report issued on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.52) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.37). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cue Biopharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.58) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 65.79% and a negative net margin of 654.55%.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CUE. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:CUE opened at $15.65 on Thursday. Cue Biopharma has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average of $12.59. The company has a market capitalization of $497.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, insider Anish Suri sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $304,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel R. Passeri acquired 3,400 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.72 per share, with a total value of $50,048.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 998.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 990.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 432.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 109,587.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 8,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Cue Biopharma by 1,164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter. 59.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.