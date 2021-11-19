FY2021 EPS Estimates for Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Lowered by Analyst

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Enerplus in a report released on Tuesday, November 16th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.34.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.53.

Shares of NYSE ERF opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. Enerplus has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $10.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 2.98.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). Enerplus had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a positive return on equity of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $359.21 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.53%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 24.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,599,542 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $92,751,000 after buying an additional 2,279,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,622 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,936,000 after purchasing an additional 293,232 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 66.7% during the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 10.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,362,712 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,884,000 after purchasing an additional 412,253 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 323.4% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,931,332 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,785 shares during the period. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

