FY2021 EPS Estimates for Rackspace Technology, Inc. Raised by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:RXT)

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) – Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.95. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Rackspace Technology’s FY2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RXT. Raymond James cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.15.

Shares of NASDAQ RXT opened at $16.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90. Rackspace Technology has a 12 month low of $13.07 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.03 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.74%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

