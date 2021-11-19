FY2021 EPS Estimates for Skylight Health Group Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:SLHG)

Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Skylight Health Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now expects that the company will earn ($0.31) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.27). Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Skylight Health Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Skylight Health Group had a negative return on equity of 57.94% and a negative net margin of 63.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SLHG. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Skylight Health Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Skylight Health Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Skylight Health Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ SLHG opened at $1.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.65. Skylight Health Group has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $66.50 million and a PE ratio of -9.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group in the third quarter valued at about $332,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skylight Health Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Skylight Health Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Skylight Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skylight Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skylight Health Group, Inc is a healthcare services and technology company that works to impact patient health outcomes. The company operates a United States health network that comprises of physical multi-disciplinary medical clinics providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory & diagnostic testing.

