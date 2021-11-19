FY2021 EPS Estimates for Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Raised by Analyst

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spark Networks in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($8.78) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($21.77). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Spark Networks’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Spark Networks from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LOV opened at $2.43 on Thursday. Spark Networks has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.76).

In related news, Director Bradley Goldberg purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.54 per share, for a total transaction of $35,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric Eichmann acquired 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $47,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $198,995 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 329.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 606,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 465,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spark Networks in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Spark Networks during the third quarter worth about $296,000. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,556,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 81,730 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Spark Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $643,000.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

