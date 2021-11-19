FY2022 Earnings Estimate for CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.28). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE)’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from C$15.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.05.

Shares of CYBN stock opened at $1.64 on Thursday. CYBIN INC. has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $3.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.06. The company has a market cap of $263.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYBN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 0.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cybin, Inc is a biotechnology company that focuses on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. It operates through the following segments: Serenity Life and Natures Journey.

