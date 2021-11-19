FY2022 EPS Estimates for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Raised by DA Davidson (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Advance Auto Parts in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $13.13 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $12.13. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.89.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $231.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.24. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $142.59 and a fifty-two week high of $243.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $707,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $3,184,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after buying an additional 103,160 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at $1,056,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 7.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 104,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

