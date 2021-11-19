FY2022 EPS Estimates for Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Raised by Analyst

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) – Stock analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Exchange Income in a research note issued on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will earn $2.91 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.88. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EIF. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cormark boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$48.50 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exchange Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.70.

Shares of TSE EIF opened at C$45.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.02, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.82. Exchange Income has a 52 week low of C$34.85 and a 52 week high of C$47.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$44.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$41.87.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.87%.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

