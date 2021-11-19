G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 43.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,203 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,137 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $4,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.86.

NASDAQ GIII opened at $32.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 2.86. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.44 and a 12 month high of $35.80.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.29. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $483.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $149,816.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII).

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.