Gala (GALA) Price Reaches $0.23 on Top Exchanges

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 19th. One Gala coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gala has a total market cap of $1.60 billion and $1.66 billion worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gala has traded 175.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00049382 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.58 or 0.00227736 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00007023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.57 or 0.00090306 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Gala Profile

Gala (CRYPTO:GALA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. The official website for Gala is gala.games . Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gala

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

