Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Shares Gap Down to $52.30

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $52.30, but opened at $50.77. Galapagos shares last traded at $50.50, with a volume of 544 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Galapagos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Galapagos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.10.

Get Galapagos alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Galapagos in the third quarter valued at $794,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Galapagos by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 210,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,082,000 after acquiring an additional 64,696 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Galapagos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,909,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Galapagos by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Galapagos by 2,004.9% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 701,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,902,000 after acquiring an additional 668,098 shares during the period. 11.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.