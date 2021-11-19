Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Galaxy Entertainment Group stock opened at $5.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.74. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $9.90.
About Galaxy Entertainment Group
