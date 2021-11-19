Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Galaxy Entertainment Group stock opened at $5.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.74. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $9.90.

About Galaxy Entertainment Group

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the gaming and entertainment, and construction materials businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services.

