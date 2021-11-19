Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel, proprietary therapeutics to transform radiotherapy in cancer. The company’s product candidate is GC4419, a highly selective and potent small molecule dismutase mimetic which is designed to rapidly convert superoxide to hydrogen peroxide. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, PA. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright cut shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. BTIG Research cut shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Galera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Galera Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRTX traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.59. 1,613,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,607. Galera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $12.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.71. The firm has a market cap of $42.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.15). On average, research analysts predict that Galera Therapeutics will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 122.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 2,611.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,416 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Galera Therapeutics Company Profile

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

